The Lord called and Mrs. Gloria Fitzgerald Patton answered and went home “On This Beautiful Day”, April 26, 2023. Awaiting her were her parents Mr. Paul Alonza Fitzgerald and Mrs. Nettie Louise Fitzgerald.
Gloria was born November 10, 1956. She was the third of four siblings. She attended public schools of Metropolitan Davidson County and graduated in the summer of 1973 from Hillsboro High School at the age of 16. Following high school graduation, she went on to become a graduate of Tennessee State University and Motlow State Community College.
She became a member of Kayne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church at the age of 9, where she actively participated in The Red Circle Club, Children’s Choir, Young Adults Choir, and Nurse’s Guild. She also assisted with the Children’s Church.
In June of 2010, Gloria transitioned her membership to Mt. Zion Baptist Church at the Antioch location. Following her new membership, she joined the Music Worship Arts by singing in the Sanctuary Choir, Mass Choir, and Daughters of the Promise. In 2015, Gloria served as a member of the MWA Judah Generation Dance Ministry, and assisted the dancers in every capacity.
Gloria was united in Holy Matrimony to her college boyfriend Mr. Calvin Maurice Patton, September 5, 1987. From this union, two daughters were born. She was employed in the accounting field within several companies throughout Middle Tennessee, retiring in the field at Geodis Logistics, LLC (Problems & Resolutions) on March 31, 2023.
Gloria is survived by her husband Mr. Calvin Maurice Patton, daughters Ms. Courtnei Maurisha Patton, Mrs. Candice Michelle Patton Horn (Husband Mr. Tyler Horn), brother Mr. William McCoy (wife Mrs. Sherry McCoy), sisters Ms. Shirley Denise Fitzgerald, Mrs. Paulette Renee Sims (Husband Mr. Tommy Sims), granddaughter Ms. Nevaeh Aubrey Patton-Ferguson, and grandson Mr. Lennon Isley Horn. Gloria loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially her “Mini-Me”, Nevaeh. She often referred to her grandson, Lennon, as her “The-Licious Boy”. She took pride in being a wife, mother, and grandmother, also known as “Gigee”.
Gloria was ambitious and adventurous. She enjoyed experiencing life as much as possible. She would always say, “Hurry up or you’ll get left.” and she meant just that! Gloria was a beautiful and loving individual who possessed so much love for the world, but even more love for her loved ones. Shecontinues to watch over her loved ones as our forever angel. “It’s never goodbye but see you later.”
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00AM Friday, May 5, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2261 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Antioch location.
