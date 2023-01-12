Herbert L. Ball, age 93 of Gordonsville, TN formerly of Spring Hill, TN passed away January 11, 2023. Veteran of the United States Air Force. Herb retired as Supervisor with Nashville Gas Company after many years of service. He was an avid fisherman and jack of all trades.
Preceded in death by wife, Hazel Kirby Ball; parents, Herbert L. Sr. and Cathleen Collins Ball; brother, Harold R. “Tony” Ball and sister, Betty Johnston. Survived by: son, David Ball; daughters, Brenda (Jim) Hyde and Linda (Bill) Middleton; grandchildren, Cammie (John) Duncan and Andy (Lisa) Hyde; great grandchildren, Amy and Katie Hyde and Madi Duncan; beloved dog, Scruffy.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, January 16, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home; Craig Johnson officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 am until 2:00 pm prior to the service on Monday. Graveside services will be conducted 9:00 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Nashville, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to any Animal Rescue organization of your choice. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174 springhill-memorial.com
