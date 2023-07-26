Isaac Jeremias Leonardo Martinez, age 3 of Nashville, TN passed away July 24, 2023. He loved all things Spider Man, food, dancing, animals, rocks, fishes, swimming, dancing, Paw Patrol and playing games.
He is survived by his loving parents, Pablo Leonardo Cipres & Ruth Areli Martinez; grandparents, Marina Macias, Carlos & Aida Martinez, Abraham Leonardo & Maria DeJesùs; aunts & uncles, Carla Martinez, Rafael Garcia, Esther Martinez, Abraham Leonardo, Jesus Leonardo, Ceicilia Leonardo, Clarisa Macias, Geovani Ornelas, Keren Martinez, Altagracia Cipres & Pedro Olivares; cousins, Nathanael Garcia, Angeline Ornelas, Airam Ornelas, Emmanuel Ornelas, Pedro Olivares, Lupita Olivares, Altagracia Olivares & Jesùs Olivares.
Visitation with the family will be from 11:00AM – 1:00PM Sunday prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Sunday, July 30, 2023 at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
