James R. Wright (12/17/1943-4/21/2023)
The Maury County native grew up in Spring Hill, TN, the son of Marvin H. Wright and Bettie Sue Brown Wright. He was a public-school educator, primarily in Williamson County, serving in his last assignment as Assistant Principal at Fred J. Page High School.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Wanda Andrews Wright; “his girls”: daughters Amy (Hank) Akin and Edie (Mark) Matykiewicz; “his boys”: grandsons, Liam and Beckett Akin and Ward and Leo Matykiewicz; and nieces: Bobbie (Jerry Sanders) Jones, Jennifer (Marcus Lackey) Krahenbill, and Nancy (Rhonda Wallace) Krahenbill.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Margaret “Peabody” Krahenbill and brother-in-law, Rev. James Krahenbill.
Services will be private. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held Sunday, May 21, from 2-4 pm at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at 112 Everbright Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. Memorial donations may be made to Marvin Wright Elementary School, 4714 Derryberry Lane, Spring HIll, TN 37174. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289.
