Jo Ellen Turner, age 70 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away August 30, 2023.
She was born in Lebanon, KY to the late Carroll & Maime Tatum. Jo Ellen had a Bachelor Degree in Interior Design and Fashion Merchandising from Western Kentucky University Class of 1975. Her hobbies were University of Kentucky basketball, Western Kentucky University football, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family. Jo Ellen loved the holidays especially Halloween and Christmas. She cherished her two daughters, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren dearly.
She is proceded in death by her granddaughter Hailey Roberts; grandson, Trace Harper; brother, Len Tatum; father & mother in-law, Donald Sr. & Betty Turner. Jo Ellen is survived by her husband of 48 years, Don Turner of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Candace (Jacob) White of Dickson, TN and Tiffany Lee of Brentwood, TN; son in-law, Mark Lee of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Hope (Blake) Ward, Hannah Roberts, Cade Harper, Baylen Harper, Olivia Lee and Ethan Lee; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Ward, Marli Ward and Emery Dodd; and many other loving members.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, September 16, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
