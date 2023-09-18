Joan Olivia Hood Flatt, age 72 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away September 17, 2023. She was born in Franklin, TN to the late W.A. “Flip” Hood and Johnnie Mai Hood.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Pete Flatt; brother, W.A. “Bill” Hood, Jr.; sister, Dianne Beard; nephew, Brian Crow. She is survived by her son, Chad (Grace) Hall; grandchildren, Katelyn (Robbie) West, Josie, Drake & Cooper Hall; four great-grandchildren; sister, Pat (Robert) O’Kelley; nephew, David Crow. The family would like to thank the staff of Community Care of Rutherford County for taking such good care of Joan and being a good friend to her. The family would also like to thank her family and friends that sent her cards, called and visited her these last few years. It meant so much to her.
Graveside service will be held 1:00PM Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Jim Taylor will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00AM – 1:00PM Thursday prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal rescue of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.