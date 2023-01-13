Joe Albert Schmidt, age 66 of Columbia, TN passed away January 11, 2023. Joe was a longtime resident of Franklin and Class of 1977 graduate of Franklin High School. Retired from CPS Industries and later worked as a driver for NHC.
Preceded in death by mother, Reba Church Schmidt; great niece, Josie Schmidt and brother in law, Tommy Smithson. Survived by: wife of 44 years, Donna Schafer Schmidt; son, Jason (Brandy) Donoho; daughters, Angela Schmidt (Robert) Graves and Marilyn Michele (Brandi) Schmidt; father, Robert brother, John (Susan) Schmidt; sister, Patricia Schmidt Smithson; grandchildren, Kaylee, Jaci, Branten, Weston, Ethan, Dylan, Kirsten, Callum, Summer, Alaina, Kasen and Becca; six great grandchildren; brothers in law and sisters in law, Shirley & Ellis Clark, Linda & Gary Martin, Marilyn & Richard Chrestman, David & Maurene Schafer and Chris Schafer; several nieces & nephews and other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 4:00 PM Sunday, January 15, 2023, Ellis Clark officiating. Inurnment Burwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Visitation will be 2-4 PM Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
