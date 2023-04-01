John Lunn, age 53, a resident of Manchester, TN passed away at his residence March 30, 2023. John was born December 20, 1969 in Spring Hill, TN to his parents, Harry Lunn and Evaline Kincaid Lunn.
John’s funeral service will be conducted at 2:00PM Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00AM-2:00PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park.
John attended Spring Hill High School and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in chemical engineering from Vanderbilt University. He was employed by Sazerac Company of Kentucky. He was Plant Manager for A & J Bond Distillery in Tennessee. John loved collecting farm toys from years past and had achieved quite a collection. He also had a love for older model Jeeps. Most of all he cherished Sunday worshiping at Mt. Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he was baptized as a young teen and where he served as an elder for 18 years and Sunday School Superintendent for many years,
Sunday was John’s time to spend with family and friends. His brother, Tom (Christina) Lunn, was his best friend. He loved his niece, Lindze Lunn, and was so proud of her accomplishments. He loved playing games and ball with his two nephews, Gabe and Dane Lunn. He spent many hours talking to his boys about their weekly activities and loved it. He will be missed by his Uncle Bayless Kincaid and Uncle Danny Lunn and all of his cousins.
Once monthly on Sunday he joined his longtime dear friends, Brian and Elizabeth Noakes, for dinner on their farm in Pulaski, TN.
He had a special friend, Mary McClelland of Pittsburg, PA.
He loved his church family at Mt. Lebanon Church, all his co-workers at Sazerac Company and especially his longtime work partner, Allisa Henley.
John is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alma Tankersley Kincaid and Raymond Kincaid; paternal grandparents, Sarah Cammuse Lunn and Hugh Lunn; aunts, Viola Thacker, Brenda Mayfield, Louise Moore; uncles, James Kincaid, Calvin Lunn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4497 Kedron Road, Spring Hill, TN 37174.
