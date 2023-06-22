Jordan Posantes, age 19 from Franklin, TN passed away on June 18, 2023.
He was born at Williamson Medical Center Hospital in the city of Franklin, TN. He grew up in the company of his parents Digna Posantes and Marcelino Guevara. He attended Moore Elementary, Freedom Middle School, and Freedom Intermediate. Jordan attended Centennial Highschool through the 12th grade. However, he did not complete it but looked forward to completing online. He started his first job at the age of 15 and currently worked for the Southern Land Company. It was the only job he loved and made him happy.
He was known as a hard-working man. Jordan liked to buy designer clothes, but when it came to dressing he preferred his gray pants and his gray with blue shirt. He loved spending time with his family, especially with two of his sisters, and had fun playing innocent pranks on his nephews and younger brother. He also deeply enjoyed snuggling with his mother. Jordan was a very kind and affectionate young man with all the people around him. He will always be remembered with much love and fondness.
His family and friends will always remember his smile and positive attitude. Jordan was number five of seven siblings.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers Kevin Guevara, and Wendell Serrano; sisters, Yaritza Guevara, Merlin Guevara, and Iris Posantes; nephews, Deivy Leiva, Steven Guevara, Christopher Guevara, Armando Rivera; Niece Rosa Rivera and his pet Covy.
Visitation will take place on Friday, June 23, 2023. From 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The special service begins at 8:00 pm. Vigil all night. At the Vine Community Christian Church. 308 Jordan Rd, Franklin, TN 37067.
Visitation will also be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 12 pm-1:00 pm, and a special memorial service at 1:00 pm. At the Vine Community Christian Church. 308 Jordan Rd, Franklin, TN 37067. Following will be a procession to Williamson Memorial Garden, Franklin TN. 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. Burial will take place at 3:00 PM
