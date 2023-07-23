Joseph “Skip” Wrink Orem passed away on July 22, 2023 at the age of 76. Skip is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 45 years, Terri; son, Christian (Amy) Orem; daughter, Dyana (Jonathan) Burroughs; son, Zachary Orem; grandchildren, Logan Orem, Joe Orem, Patty Orem, Urban Burroughs, and Hayes Burroughs; sister, Marcia (Nick) Berg; sister, Linda (Tom) Alderman; sister, Peggy Rector; sister, Jill (Bill) Pizzino; sister-in-law, Sandy Rector; and brother, Mike (Kim) Orem along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Theodore Rector II and his parents, Lillian Rector and Joseph Charles Orem.
Skip will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, “Big Daddy”, and brother as his family was so important to him. He served in the United States Air Force and was a respected voice-over artist. He took pride in being one of the early podcasters with people from around the world listening to his podcasts on faith and fitness.
Skip was a member of the Grand Lodge Free & Accepted Masons and Blendon Lodge #339 in Westerville, Ohio; a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite.
As a proud graduate of The Ohio State University and a lifelong Buckeye, his obituary wouldn’t be complete without a “Go Bucks!”
To celebrate his life, Jay Fennell will conduct a service at 12 noon, on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Brentwood Baptist Church at 7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027. His family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 -11:45 a.m. in the Atrium at the church. Honorary pallbearers are: Christian Orem, Zachary Orem, Dyana Orem, Amy Orem, Logan Orem, Joe Orem, Patty Orem and Mike Orem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Art Helps Cancer, a non-profit organization that assists local residents going through cancer treatments. Website: arthelpscancer.org
