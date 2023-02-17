Judith Eunice Henry Buxton Braunlich, age 83, of Bettendorf, IA and Brentwood, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
Judith was born in Kansas City, KS on June 7, 1939, loving daughter to the late Robert & Viola Henry.
She was a member and deaconess at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. She attended Shawnee Mission High School, Baker University and was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. Judy was a long-time participant in Bible Study Fellowship, and an employee in the Pleasant Valley School system, affectionately referred by students as “mom”. She participated in P.E.O. and was a volunteer in the gift shop at Genesis Hospital for many years. A former member of Eastern Star, the Outing Club, and Davenport Country Club.
Judith was a fun-loving friendly person, who was very adventurous and loved being around people. She moved her young family to Germany and traveled extensively. She played golf and won several tournaments on the country club circuit in Dubuque, Iowa. She was artistic, teaching art at the Art Barn to young children. Her passions included skiing, hiking, driving fast, golfing, bowling and serving the church. She cared for people with long-term illnesses and took in stray animals. Judy will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of 32 years, William Francis Buxton & second husband of 19 years, Henry Philip Braunlich: her brother Robert Henry & Henry’s son, Henry “Hank” P. Braunlich.
She is survived by her children, son, Bill Buxton of Davenport, IA; daughters, Sherrie (Tom) Drury of Brentwood, TN, Michelle Behmer of Evergreen, CO, and Henry’s daughter Susie Rose. Her nine grandchildren include Sean Mayland, Cassie Buxton, Madison Drury, Avery (Spencer) Gross, Hayley Buxton, Ben Behmer, Amanda Behmer, Jack Behmer, and Samuel Behmer. Judy has three great-grandchildren, Zyaire, Hayzel, Ava, and Liam.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Highland Park Funeral Home, Kansas City, KS where a funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in Highland Park Cemetery, Kansas City, KS.
The family wants to thank the nurses and caregivers at Somerfield at the Heritage for their loving care of Judith Braunlich.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bible Study Fellowship, Bettendorf Presbyterian Church, and any no-kill animal shelter in loving memory of Judith Eunice Henry Buxton Braunlich.
