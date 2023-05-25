Judith Lee Marrero

Judith Lee Marrero, age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away April 5, 2023. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Monroe & Lou “Lou Lou” Graves. Judith attended and volunteered at Christ Church Cathedral in Nashville, TN.

She was a 1955 graduate of Litton High School; attended and graduated in 1956 from the Dell School of Medicine. During her career, she worked at Emerald Hodgson Hospital in Sewanee, TN from 1956-1958, Larmar County Hospital in Vernon, AL from 1958-1959, L&C Tower Nashville, TN from 1959-1964 and for Dr. Fred Goldner in Nashville from 1965-1972. Judith retired after 37 years as a pharmacist with the Veterans Hospital in Nashville.

She is survived by her son, Thomas (Cathy) Marrero of Franklin, TN; brother, Walter (Billie) Graves of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Daniel & Catie Simpkins; niece, Kellee (Gil) Rivera of Memphis, TN; nephew, Rusty (Cheryl) Graves of Huntsville, AL; great nieces & nephews, Kara, Knox, Kristen, Ryan & Casey and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, June 3, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Christ Church Cathedral in Nashville