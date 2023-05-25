Judith Lee Marrero, age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away April 5, 2023. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Monroe & Lou “Lou Lou” Graves. Judith attended and volunteered at Christ Church Cathedral in Nashville, TN.
She was a 1955 graduate of Litton High School; attended and graduated in 1956 from the Dell School of Medicine. During her career, she worked at Emerald Hodgson Hospital in Sewanee, TN from 1956-1958, Larmar County Hospital in Vernon, AL from 1958-1959, L&C Tower Nashville, TN from 1959-1964 and for Dr. Fred Goldner in Nashville from 1965-1972. Judith retired after 37 years as a pharmacist with the Veterans Hospital in Nashville.
She is survived by her son, Thomas (Cathy) Marrero of Franklin, TN; brother, Walter (Billie) Graves of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Daniel & Catie Simpkins; niece, Kellee (Gil) Rivera of Memphis, TN; nephew, Rusty (Cheryl) Graves of Huntsville, AL; great nieces & nephews, Kara, Knox, Kristen, Ryan & Casey and many other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, June 3, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Christ Church Cathedral in Nashville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.