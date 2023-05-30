Judy Caldwell Pewitt, age 78 of Primm Springs, TN passed away May 27, 2023. She was born in Franklin, TN to the late William “Willie” Caldwell and Amanda Verla Caldwell.
Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Pewitt, Jr.; sisters, Cat DeLozier and Linda Simmons. She is survived by her daughter, Mandy (Nick) King; grandson, Nicholas (Caitlin) King; sisters, Gwen (Joe) Rivera and Reba Mittwede; brother in-law, Roger Simmons and many loving nieces & nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Karl VanDevender for his love and care to Judy.
Graveside service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. JJ King will officiate. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.
