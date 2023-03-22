Judy Diane (Turner) Frazier, age 70, of Nashville, TN was called home by her Creator and Lord, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Judy was born June 6, 1952, in Nashville to the late Margaret and Orval Odaniel Turner. In her parents’ footsteps, Judy loved hosting family and friends for delicious meals and warm fellowship. She was a natural at motherhood and cultivated a home atmosphere that forever lives on in the hearts of her two sons. Judy honored God in the whole of life. She worked at Trevecca Nazarene University for 14 years. As an ordained elder in the Church of the Nazarene, she developed a ministry personally and through her local church, Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene, that left its mark on countless people. The baby grand piano that she so beautifully played was symbolic of a life full of song.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Oren Frazier, who so selflessly cared for her to the end, and his two children, Russell Frazier (Carla) and Becky Hill (Rick) and their four children and four grandchildren; Judy’s sons, Jason Adkins and Jeremy Adkins (Crystal), who were her life, grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lexie, Savannah, Sophia, Isabella, Matthew, Eaven, Lydea, Chrys, Carly, Jeremy, Lincoln and great-grandchild Solidago; Judy will always be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Annetta Sykes, Barbara Edwards, and Karen Shaw (Randy); Barbara’s two children, Cameron and Bethany, and Karen’s two children, Daniel (Katie) and three children and Benjamin (Jill) and three children.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00AM Friday, March 24, 2023, at Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene with Ronnie Johnson officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Adkins, Jason Adkins, Cameron Edwards, Daniel Shaw, Aidan Adkins, Jeremy Hill. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Prather, Jonathan Glover, Seth Frazier, and Doug Stokes. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at 3:30 at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3044 State Hwy 1748 W, Mayfield, KY 42066. Donations may be made to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries Child Sponsor Program. https://give.ncm.org/donate/270
Make checks payable to General Treasurer and send them to:
Global Treasury Services
Church of the Nazarene
P.O. Box 843116
Kansas City, MO 64184-3116
