Katherine “Katie” Mays Kromjong, age 41 of the Cane Ridge Community passed away June 1, 2023.
Katie was born and raised in Charlotte, N.C. She graduated from Virginia Episcopal School, attended Coastal Carolina and graduated with a RN degree from Horry Georgetown Tech. RN specialist in pediatrics at Vanderbilt and many other Hospitals in Middle Tennessee for the past twelve years.
She is survived by her husband, Jon Kromjong; children, Carrington and Jack Kromjong; parents, Walt & Ansley Mays; sister, Brandon (Joe) Lance; aunt, Nell LaBarge, uncle, Bill Lee (Susan), cousin, Maggie Leitch; mother in-law, Angel Picone; father in-law, Jon Kromjong (Audrey Aquino); brothers in-law, Jay (Amanda) Kromjong, William Duschek and Joseph Picone; and several other loving family members.
Memorials may be made to the Carrington & Jack Kromjong Educational Fund by visiting the following link https://www.giftofcollege.com/Profile/jkromjong/. A Celebration of Life service will be held 4:00PM Tuesday with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.