Kaye Hartley Rainey, age 64 of Bon Aqua, TN passed away July 13, 2023. She was born in Franklin, TN to the late James & Annie Mai Hartley. Kaye worked for over 40 years as the manager at Travel Center of America in Franklin.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Barnes; brothers, Terry Hartley, William Hartley and James Hartley. Kaye is survived by her husband, Thomas Rainey of Bon Aqua, TN; daughters, Wendy (Mon Washington) Cole of Dickson, TN and Heather (Austin Smith) Helms of Bon Aqua, TN; sons, Brian (Megan) Pate of Clarksville, TN, Dray (Bridgett) Pate of Columbia, TN and Cheyenne (Shanea) Crafton of College Grove, TN; brothers, Jimmy (Jackie) Hartley of Rainsville, AL and Donald (Wendy) Hartley of Lyles, TN; sisters, Sherry (Chad) Ashley of Chapel Hill, TN, Cathy (Gene) Pruett of Hurricane Mills, TN and Anita Pressley of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren, Makayla, Madison, Aaliyah, Jaden, Graysun, Kinley Kaye, Kelvin, Kalab, Kameron, Kenzie, Daisy Mae and Lincoln Log; “her girls”, Kathy, Vickie and Nancy; many other loving family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Monday, July 17, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Gary Fewell will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Kaye Rainey Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-8PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE
