Kelly Fairchild Hood of Franklin Tennessee was born July 31st,1980, and passed away on March 15th, 2023. Kelly was 42 years old. She was proceeded in death by her parents Elinda Ann "Cookie" Hood, James William "Bill" Hood, Grandmother Francis Ladd Hood, and several other aunts and uncles.
Survived by daughters Bailey Boone, Brooke Salazar, and Bella Hood Bogle. James Franklin Hood "Jamie" of Franklin is her surviving brother along with many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Kelly was known and loved for her warm heart and generosity. She was very forgiving and had a very bright good side that brought a lot of people great joy. She will be sorely missed and never forgotten. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.