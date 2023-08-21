Larry Michael “Mike” Anderson

Larry Michael “Mike” Anderson, age 66 of Chapel Hill, TN passed away August 19, 2023. He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Willie & Dot Anderson. Mike is survived by daughters, Tiffany Anderson and Danielle Anderson; sister, Inez (John) Burkett; brothers, Steve (Pam) Anderson and Marshall (Sandy) Anderson; five grandchildren and many loving nieces & nephews. Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, August 24, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor and Hershel Osborne will officiate. Burial will follow at Hartley Cemetery in the Cross Keys Community. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Mike Anderson Memorial Fund.