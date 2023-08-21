Larry Michael “Mike” Anderson, age 66 of Chapel Hill, TN passed away August 19, 2023. He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Willie & Dot Anderson. Mike is survived by daughters, Tiffany Anderson and Danielle Anderson; sister, Inez (John) Burkett; brothers, Steve (Pam) Anderson and Marshall (Sandy) Anderson; five grandchildren and many loving nieces & nephews. Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, August 24, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor and Hershel Osborne will officiate. Burial will follow at Hartley Cemetery in the Cross Keys Community. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Mike Anderson Memorial Fund.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Former state Sen. Brian Kelsey sentenced to 21 months
- Franklin Theatre announces holiday movie schedule for Halloween, Christmas
- Williamson County residents, Middle Tennesseans push for gun reform ahead of special session
- Former Williamson County Commission candidate pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
- Football Roundup: Brentwood, Page, Nolensville, Ensworth, FRA secure opening night wins
- 2023 High School Football Preview: A look at the private school landscape
- MILES Auto Spa Mallory Station location celebrates reopening with weekend of free car washes
- Rep. Ogles, state Sen. Johnson discuss Trump indictments, special session in Franklin
- CPA outlasts Brentwood Academy in season-opening battle
- Centennial rides impressive fourth quarter to Battle of Franklin victory
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.