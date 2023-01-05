Beloved wife, mother, and friend Linda Newman Molesworth, age 81 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022.
Linda was a trained culinary chef, who oversaw the food service departments at several retirement centers in Nashville and Pinehurst, North Carolina. She also taught cooking classes in the Nashville community. She enjoyed entertaining and was a wine connoisseur. She had a wicked sense of humor and was a self-described, “tough ol’ broad."
Linda was preceded by her husband of over 53 years, Jack Molesworth; parents, Charles and Eva Newman; sister, Peggy Hense. Linda is survived by her children, David Molesworth (Zamyra) and Laura Marshall (John); grandchildren, Ian and Grant Marshall; beloved dog, Chloe .
No services are planned at this time. Donations can be sent to the Nashville Dolphins.
