Lisa Gail Pedigo Clark, age 60 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Lisa was born in Orlando, FL on January 6, 1963, daughter of the late Burton & Jewell Moss Pedigo.
She is preceded in death by her still born sister; half-brother, Joe Pedigo; uncle, Calvin “Pete” Moss; aunt, Juanita Davenport.
Survivors include her brother, David Phillip Pedigo, aunts & uncles, Wanda & Randall Mahan, Elise Givens & Carol Moss; 9 cousins; 2 nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Williamson Memorial Gardens, Franklin, TN.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Alive Hospice, Nashville, TN in loving memory of Lisa Gail Pedigo Clark.
