Lois Evelyn Harris Lynn Brown, age 96 of Nashville, TN passed away May 27, 2023.
She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Joseph & Bertha Harris. Lois is preceded in death by her husbands, Clifton W. Lynn & Joe L. Brown and her six siblings. She is survived by her children, Brenda (Larry) Smith of Nashville, TN and Roger (Kay) Lynn of Dickson, TN; step-children, Terry (Janet) Brown of Tucson, AZ and Toni (Skip) Brown of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Betsy (Greg) Tidwell, Jonathan (Beth) Smith and Abigail (Joshua) Stephens; great-grandchildren, Porter, Griffin and Tate Smith.
Funeral service will be held 3:00PM Friday, June 2, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Roger Davis will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.
