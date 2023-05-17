Margaret Elinor Norris Hardison- Elinor Hardison went home to be with Jesus May 16th at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ralph Hardison, parents, Roy and Margaret Norris, and brother, Roy Norris Jr.
She is survived by her loving family-daughter, Lynn Hardison, son, Steve Hardison (Rita), granddaughter, Kari Lynn Hardison Farris (Andrew) and soon to be born great-granddaughter, Elinor Farris. She is also survived by devoted friends and extended family who loved her dearly.
Elinor was born on February 19, 1930 in Murfreesboro, TN. Growing up, she raised and cared for horses, which she loved. She majored in chemistry and math at MTSU and worked as a medical technologist before she married and raised her children. After living in several places, the family returned to and settled in Murfreesboro, TN in the 1970s.
Elinor had a servant’s heart and was a volunteer for Meals On Wheels and Crisis Pregnancy Center. She was a leader in Christian Women’s Club and Bible Study Fellowship. Elinor loved the Lord, her family and friends, and nature. She had a great sense of humor and didn’t mind poking fun at herself. She had a heart for animals and was an avid hiker in her younger days. She loved to go wildflower hunting as she enjoyed God’s creation.
In 1996, Ralph and Elinor retired to Monteagle, TN where she volunteered at the hospital and nursing home. She developed many special friendships while living there. She was especially fond of the pink ladies slippers which grow wild on her property.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Alexander Cemetery. She was loved by many and will be missed until we are all together again in heaven. Memorial gifts in her honor can be made to Samaritan’s Purse, Portico in Murfreesboro, or any animal or nature charity of your choice.
