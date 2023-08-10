Mary Lou Baird Shipp, of Franklin passed away after a short illness on July 11, 2023. The always vivacious and much-loved wife and mother’s ageless smile and boundless energy always defied her 91 years of life. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, helping them with any kind of project they had going on - big or small - and usually keeping up with them all no matter their age.
Mrs. Shipp was born February 28, 1932, in Black Oak, Arkansas; then moved to Detroit, Michigan at age 13 with her family where she spent the rest of her formative years growing up with younger brothers, Charles and Clifford. She attended Pershing High School in Detroit and Florida Christian College (now Florida College), then returned to Michigan and worked for Chrysler Corporation. About this time in her life, she met her husband, Bill, to whom she was married for 59 years until his death in 2020. In Michigan, they raised two children, Bryan, and Colleen, before retiring to Tennessee in 2000. It was also in Michigan where she and Bill were long-time members of Royal Oak Church of Christ and where she taught Sunday School for many years. Additionally, Mrs. Shipp went back to school in her early 50’s and earned a degree in computer science, allowing her a whole new career as a computer programmer and software developer for the U.S. Army for 17 years before her move to Tennessee.
Mrs. Shipp was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Bryan; niece, Kathy Baird Lamberson; and parents, Clifford, and Retha Baird. She is survived by her daughter, Colleen Cook (Randy) of Franklin; brothers Charles Baird (Joy Lou) of St. Petersburg, FL, and Clifford Baird (Sharrin) of Athens, AL; nieces and nephews, Deborah Baird and Bruce Baird (Donna) of Temple Terrace, FL; Becky Hilt (Jay) of Plant City, FL; Chris Baird (Mandy) of Manassas, VA; Steve Baird (Sherry) of Athens, AL; Barret Walz (Vanessa) of Los Angeles, CA; and Jason Walz (Emily) of Minneapolis, MN.
Mrs. Shipp was a devoted member of the Heritage Church of Christ, Franklin, where a celebration of life will be held.
11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023
Preceded by visitation with the family from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Heritage Church of Christ
1056 Lewisburg Pike
Franklin, Tennessee
