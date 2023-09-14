Mathew Reid Gary, age 64 of Franklin, TN passed away September 13, 2023. He was born in Long Beach, NY to the late Jack & Barbara Gary. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Gary. Mathew is survived by his wife of 41 years, Teresa Gary of Franklin, TN; daughters, Sarah (Travis) Kmita of Nashville, TN and Rychel Gary (Peter Christensen) of Portland, OR; grandsons, Graham & Quinn Kmita; granddog, Raven and his beloved dog, Zeva. Funeral service will be held 6:00PM Friday, September 15, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Chip Hunter will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital or the Salvation Army.
