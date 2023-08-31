MICHAEL JAMES HILL, age 62 passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2031 in his hometown of Nashville, TN. He is preceded in death by his father, John O. Hill. He is survived by his loving mother, Constance “Connie” Hill; his beloved brother, John Hill; his cherished nephew and niece, Ethan Hill and Aubrey Prosser. Michael will be laid to rest beside his father on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9AM in Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Lung Association.
