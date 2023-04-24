Nancy H. Hamilton, age 75 of Brentwood, TN passed away April 9, 2023. She was born in Keyport, NJ to the late Raymond and Enid Batters. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Hamilton; daughters, Shannon and Erin and son, Ryan; sisters Enid, Peggy and Sue and sons-in-law, Joseph and Hunter and daughter-in-law, Lynne. Nancy was “Nonnie” to her grandchildren - Tyler, Julia, Libby, Claire, Asher, Bennett, Graham, Ashley, and Katelynn - and great grandchildren - Alexa, Hannah and Delaney.
She graduated from Keyport High School and Georgian Court University, NJ with a degree in Special Education and taught at schools in Freehold, NJ, Tampa, FL, and Brentwood, TN, where she touched many lives.
Above all, she treasured spending time with her family and friends, whether it be cooking for holiday celebrations or walking the many park paths of Brentwood. She was a voracious reader and avid traveler in the United States and abroad. Yellowstone National Park held a special place in her heart. Back in Nashville she volunteered by preparing meals for Room in the Inn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alive Hospice or Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
