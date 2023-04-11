Nona E. Yates, age 75 of Madison, TN passed away April 8, 2023. Nona was born in Franklin, TN to the late William and Jennie Mencer.
She is survived by daughters, Rhonda Hanes and Gena Cathey; sons, Edward Hanes and Milton Yates II; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Mencer and Victory Phillip Mencer.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Taylor Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Wounded Warriors Project.
