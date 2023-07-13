Patricia Ann Love Harris, age 59 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away July 11, 2023. She was born in Lynnville, TN to the late Ralph & Annette Love. She was a member of Lawrence Grove Baptist Church. Patricia previously worked at Citizens Corporation in Franklin, TN. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Kenneth L. Harris of Thompsons Station, TN; brother in-law, Randy (Jennifer) Harris; aunts & uncles, Tim (Jane) Love, Ronnie (Jan) Thomas, Norma (Doug) Rogers and Bob Thompson; many other loving family members and friends. Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, July 15, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Ronnie Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in Harris Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Tim Love, Steve West, William Reaux, Jim Davis, John Crutcher, John Hall, Adam Harris, Mike Edwards and Ronnie Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Lawrence Grove Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Williamson County Judge Michael Binkley to retire in September, one year after his re-election to bench
- UPDATE: Franklin soccer coach charged with multiple sex crimes against children
- Athletes from across Williamson County, Nashville area named TSWA all-state for track and field
- The Faith of Kevin Burns
- Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
- Independence, CPA, Lipscomb Academy athletes land on TSWA all-state baseball teams
- Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream opens in Brentwood
- Franklin Police seek help identifying alleged carjackers
- Dr. Jennifer Calvert named Nolensville High School principal
- MBA director of schools begins tenure
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.