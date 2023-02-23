Richard Moore Ashworth, age 83 of Lyles, TN passed away February 20, 2023. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Wilson & Louise Ashworth. Richard loved everyone he met, and he never met a stranger. He loved watching old movies, and sharing his knowledge about them with anyone that would listen. He was a 1957 graduate of Battle Ground Academy. Richard was a retired banker, and was also the former President of the Lions Club Nashville Chapter. He attended Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Dickson, TN where he also sang in the choir. Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Kay Ashworth; sister, Virginia Ashworth Jones; brothers, Billy Ashworth, Bobby Ashworth, Donnie Ashworth, Elbert Ashworth and Charles Ashworth; sister in-law, Margaret Ashworth. He is survived by his daughter, Dana (Doyle) McKee of Columbia, TN; grandson, D.J. McKee of Spring Hill, TN; brother, Harold (Judy) Ashworth of Chattanooga, TN and many loving nieces & nephews. Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Neil Spence will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family & Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission or to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. Visitation will be 5-7PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
