Robert “Bob” Thomson Lutzinger, age 88 of Brentwood, TN, formerly of Goodyear, AZ, passed away March 29, 2023. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Jacob & Jessie Lutzinger.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force for 4 years and after that Bob began his career as an Aircraft Mechanic with Capital Airlines. Through his 38 years of working at United Airlines he had many accomplishments and promotions in the maintenance operations field and he retired with the role of Chief Inspector for the United system. His first love was working for the Lord in his various churches and served for several years as the ambassador for Lutheran Hour Ministries. He was also instrumental and started forming a foundation for children born with osteogenesis imperfecta; which held a personal connection in his life for his daughter Jennifer who proceeded him in death.
In retirement, he enjoyed playing golf which gave him the opportunity to travel around and play many, many rounds of golf. Wherever his home was, the gardens and backyards were of great importance to him and enjoyed being outdoors in any way he could.
Bob is preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Lutzinger; sisters, Elizabeth Fowler and Charlotte Miller; brother, Jim Lutzinger. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Norma Lutzinger of Brentwood, TN; daughters, Patti Wilson (Alan Carlile) of Brentwood, TN and Lisa (Jeff) Andrade of Fremont, CA; grandchildren, Drew (Jessica) Wilson, Jacob (Kristin) Wilson, Elizabeth (Kyle) Amoroso, Joshua Wilson, Malia Carlile, Travis (Esmee) Andrade and Lanae (Spencer) Romero; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Abigail, Audrey & Wesley Wilson, Emma, Luke & Allie Wilson, Kayden & Nico Amoroso, Peyton, Levi, Kailer & Miles Romero and many loving nieces & nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Thursday, April 20th, 2023 at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Pastor Lane Reuter will officiate. Memorials may be made out to Lutheran Hour Ministries, LWML of Our Savior Lutheran Church or Shriners Hospital of San Francisco.
