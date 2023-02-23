Robert “Bobby” Waller McArthur, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away February 20, 2023. He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Herman & Ruth McArthur. Bobby was a member of Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene. He retired from the United States Postal Service. Bobby is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo McArthur. He is survived by his twin daughters, Karen L. McArthur of Ft. Walton Beach, FL and Sharon H. McArthur Haynes of Columbia, TN; twin brother, Billy (Carol) McArthur of Franklin, TN; sister, Jean Ann Fleming of Nashville, TN; triplet grandchildren, Braden Haley Haynes, Britton Benjamin Haynes and Logan James Haynes; nephew, Travis “Jimbo” Stinson and many other loving family members. Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, February 26, 2023 with visitation from 12:00PM to 2:00PM prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Gary Fewell will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene. Memorials may be made to the Bobby McArthur Memorial Fund.
