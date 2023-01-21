Robert Francis Seedlock, Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the age of 82. Bob, as his friends knew him, was born on August 29, 1940, in Savannah, Georgia to the late Robert Francis Seedlock and Hortense Norton Seedlock.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Morrisette; his daughter, Michelle Seedlock; and his granddaughter, Ashley Stewart. Bob served in the United States Army for 28 years. Colonel Seedlock was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam and Desert Storm campaigns. He served in many command and staff positions, and his many decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, two Meritorious Service Medals, an Army Commendation Medal, and an Army Achievement Medal.
Bob also worked in Health Care Administration and as the Director for the Mount Juliet Senior Center. He was active in several service organizations, including the Kiwanis Club and the Knights of Columbus. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and was a proficient hunter and fisherman. He also was an antique automobile enthusiast and owned several classic vehicles that he proudly displayed in many different car shows throughout Middle Tennessee.
Most of all, Bob was a loving husband and father. Those who will cherish Bob’s memories are his wife of 58 years, Joanne Seedlock; children, Robert Seedlock and his wife Leisa of South Carolina, Valerie Simpkins and her husband Keith of Fairview, Katherine Patience and her husband Josh of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Micheal Seedlock, Lauren Seedlock, Thomas Stewart, and Savannah Patience; brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Rebecca Seedlock, and sister, Mary Seedlock.
The family will greet friends from 10:00 until 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, January 28 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 9100 Crockett Road in Brentwood, followed by a memorial mass at 11:00 a.m. with Father Joe McMahon officiating. His interment will take place in the church columbarium after the mass. A reception will be at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bob’s memory to Benedictine Military School of Savannah, GA.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.
