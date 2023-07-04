Well done, good and faithful servant. Roger Harold Reed of Brentwood passed peacefully to be with the Lord on June 27, 2023, surrounded by his family. As a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be remembered for his integrity, his generosity, his faithfulness and his devotion to family.
The eldest of six children, Roger was born on March 4, 1941, in Pikeville, Tennessee, to the late William and Doris Underwood Reed. From modest beginnings as the son of a sharecropper, he spent his early years working on the farm and in the fields. He attended a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Cumberland County High School in Crossville, Tennessee.
As a young man, he moved to Nashville to attend Draughons Business School. To fund his education, he worked in the produce department of the H.G. Hill grocery store, where he met his wife, Marilyn Powell, as she shopped with her mother.
In his early career, he served his country as an airman in the Air National Guard, and also worked at Tennessee Aircraft and CPS Industries. Due to his strong work ethic and steadfast principles, he succeeded in business and enjoyed two full careers spanning five decades. With an attitude of servant leadership, he was president of Kusan Manufacturing and a partner with TrustCore Financial, where he developed lifelong relationships with his clients and colleagues.
As a long-standing member of Brentwood Baptist Church, Roger served as trustee. He was past president of the Brentwood Noon Rotary Club, where he was proud of his perfect attendance record.
Roger enjoyed golf, college sports, spending time with his family, and maintained his love for the mountains of East Tennessee and his hometown of Crossville where he spent much of his time.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Jean Minton, and brother, Hoyt Reed.
Roger is survived by his devoted wife of sixty years, Marilyn, beloved sons and daughters-in-law, Harold (Lori) Reed of Nolensville and Craig (Alison) Reed of Brentwood; and his treasured grandchildren in whom he took great pride: William Reed, Lauren (John) Harland, Caroline Reed, Nicholas Reed and Owen Reed. He is also survived by sister, Joyce Heitschmidt of Chapel Hill, and brothers, Jim (Sue) Reed of River Falls, Wisconsin, and Ronnie (Donitta) Reed of Brentwood; and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life was held at Brentwood Baptist Church on July 1, 2023 with Dr. Michael L.Glenn officiating. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens was immediately after the service.
Memorials may be made to the Brentwood Baptist Church Pursue fund, www.brentwoodbaptist.com or The Rotary Foundation, www.rotary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.