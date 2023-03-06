Ronald “Ronnie” Terry Dark, age 74, of Columbia, TN passed away March 5, 2023. Born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late William Baxter and Sarah Pauline Boatright Dark. He worked 25 years at First Farmers and Merchants Bank and 22 years at General Electric. He was a member and elder of Thompson’s Station Church of Christ.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his twin brother, Donald Dark and sister, Helen Dark. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Dark; sons, Ken (Regina) Dark and Jason Dark; daughter, Tanya (John) Tomlinson; grandchildren, Laney Dark, Nathan Dark, Halle Tomlinson and Rylan Tomlinson; nephew, Jerry Dark; and niece, Lisa Poynor.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 11:00AM Friday, March 10, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Mike Williams officiating. Visitation 4:00-7:00PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Jerry Dark, Brent Buchanan, Skip Whittiker, Willie Potter, Tim Neal, Jesse Harrell and Chris Neal. Honorary pallbearers will be friends and employees of First Farmers and Merchants Bank and members of Thompson’s Station Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief at www.disasterreliefeffort.org. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES.
