Samuel Wayne Talley, age 72, of Nashville, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023. He was a native of Hart County and a member of the Nashville First Baptist Church. He was a member of the Williamson County Community Band. He was a graduate of Caverna High School, Western Kentucky University, and received his master's from Vanderbilt University. He retired from AIG after 30 + years. He enjoyed flying radio control model planes.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Griggs Talley and Frances Smith Talley; two sisters, Janet Talley Schneider and Terry Talley Schram.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Carolyn Talley; his daughter, Miriam Talley Brooks (Ryan); grandchildren, Damien, Elliot, and Charlotte Brooks; a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 12 PM at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until time of service at 12 PM on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the 2nd Harvest Food Bank in Nashville.
