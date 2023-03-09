Sarah Jean Johnson, age 80 of Franklin, TN passed away March 5, 2023. She was a native of Williamson County, TN and graduate of Franklin High School. She was the executive administrative assistant to the Vice President of Service Merchandise Construction Division. Jean was the owner and operator of Holderfield Enterprises where she was recognized for building commercial and residential property.
Preceded in death by parents, Rollie and Rosie Sullivan Johnson; brothers and sisters. Survived by: son, Keith Holderfield; daughter, Kymberly Petty (Jim) Emrich; stepson, Ben (Laura) Zeitlin; sister, Linda (Ron) Allums; grandchildren, Zachary Petty, Ian (Daynah) Petty, Keithen Petty, Bryce (Laura) Petty, Keith Charles Holderfield; great granddaughter, Sailor Rose Petty.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 3:00 PM Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
