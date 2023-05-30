Serguey Guennadievich Kondratieff (1-7-1936 to 5-17-2023) passed away peacefully last night due to a number of health problems too complex to share here. Yet, despite declining health and physical and mental capacity in the past few years, he never failed to show his love and devotion to his family.
During his long life he was, in some ways, a larger-than-life figure in our extended family (at least to his generation and mine): an adventurer and world traveler; an athlete; an amateur race-car driver; a pilot; a photographer and story-teller; a visionary, innovative, and creative producer of massive multi-media extravaganzas when others were still doing simple slide shows; a voracious consumer of books; a devoted church member who willingly served wherever asked; and to those who knew him best, a gregarious, outgoing man who loved his family, his friends, and his alma mater (Stanford), although not always in that order... especially during football season.
The emails and private messages coming to different members of our family also attest to the widespread and positive influence he had on others who worked with and for him, especially those whom he generously mentored and encouraged to try new things — even if it meant going to work for someone else.
And now Serguey has taken his final flight home to family and friends who've gone before. We will miss you, but plan on seeing you again soon enough; we'll just be coming in on different flights!
Serguey was born 1/7/36 in Salt Lake City to Guennady M and Alberta (Johnson) Kondratieff and died May 17, 2023 in Nashville, TN. He grew up in California, graduating from Stanford University with a degree in Radio & Television. He married Judith Ann Wood and they had 2 children. They divorced and he went to New York and Milwaukee where he spent several years as an Advertising Executive before returning to San Francisco to start his own production company, Dolphin Films, which later became Dolphin MultiMedia Productions. He married Cynthia Lee Hoppe and they are the parents of two children. He was an entrepreneur, photographer, and pilot who loved to travel. He is survived by his wife Cynthia, his children Erin Pritchett (Tom), Eric Kondratieff (Camie Tudor), Kimberley Cox (Charles), Christopher Kondratieff, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Church of Jesus Christ Latter day Saints, 1646 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027. Visitation will be held 9:30- 10:30 AM at the Church. The burial will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, Utah. Memorials may be made in Serguey’s memory to Alive Hospice in Nashville. WILLIAMSON MEMORORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.