Sylvia Jean Hartzog, age 76 of Nashville, TN passed away January 6, 2023. She was born in Winston Salem, NC to the late James & Minnie Plaxico. Sylvia grew up in Winston Salem and attended Glenn High School. She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Art was a passion that was shared with her mother Minnie and sister Patricia. She taught studio art at Farragut High School in Knoxville.
It was at UT where she met her husband Mark who was studying for his law degree. The two fell in love and had a wonderful marriage of over 50 years. Sylvia and Mark explored the world, travelling to places like Italy, France, Canada, Costa Rica, Argentina, and China. Sylvia had an intense love of other cultures. She shared a love of travel with family by exploring new restaurants, art museums, and sporting events including a recent Boston Red Sox game.
A skilled painter, Sylvia was accomplished at design, home improvement, and renovation. Her creativity spilled over to numerous volunteer projects with her children’s schools, and she was a marvel when it came to costume design and crafting children’s clothes.
A remarkable grandmother, Sylvia was present for countless dance and orchestra performances, sporting events, and school gatherings. For holidays, she hosted memorable Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthday celebrations. Sylvia is known to grace her neighbors with her famous, homemade cookies and thoughtful handwritten notes. She made sure everyone felt loved and had plenty of good food to eat. Sylvia had such a friendly effervescent personality no matter the circumstances. She touched so many people in such a positive way, and her love and presence were tremendous gifts.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband, Mark Hartzog and sister, Patricia Plaxico. She is survived by her son, Clay Hartzog of Tullahoma, TN; daughter, Julie (Roy) Garcia of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Lindsey Beatty, and Sebastian Garcia.
Funeral service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, January 14, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church of Nashville, 4815 Franklin Pike. Nashville, TN. Dr. Sandra Randleman will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Walden’s Puddle, Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, Frist Art Museum, and First Presbyterian Church of Nashville. Visitation will be 5-7PM Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at First Presbyterian Church of Nashville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.