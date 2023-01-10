Tadashi “Tad” Konuma, age 68 of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away at his home on Friday, December 30, 2022.
He was born on October 23, 1954 in Ibaraki, Japan to his parents Morinosuke and Tsune Konuma. He married Yoshiko Shibata on November 27, 1977. Tad and Yoshi moved to the United States in February of 1978 together, as a live-in nanny and personal mechanic to a traveling Australian family. On June 1, 1982, Tad joined the Nissan family where he had an illustrious 40-year career as a BQ5 Senior Technologist (Dimensional Analysis) at Nissan Motor Company. Tad was a dedicated member for the SGI-USA, a Buddhist organization, where he helped tremendously behind the scenes making sure everything ran smoothly.
Tad loved cars, motorsports, technology and was always on the forefront of the newest developments. A Jack-of-All-Trades, he enjoyed helping and teaching others and seeing people grow in their own lives. Most of all, he loved and cared for his family and friends, unconditionally.
Tadashi is survived by his wife, Yoshiko Konuma; son, Naoki Konuma; daughter, Nagisa Konuma; grandchildren, Aaliyah and Kobe; sister, Yoshiko Hosomi of Azabu, Japan, and brother, Katsuhiko Konuma of Azabu, Japan. A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM Saturday January 14, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.