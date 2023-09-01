Terry Wayne Marlin, age 64 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away August 25, 2023. He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Jerry & Betty Marlin. Terry spent his entire career with Kroger retiring from management in 2015. Terry enjoyed traveling and the water. He especially enjoyed the beach with Panama City being one of his favorite destinations.
Terry is preceded in death by his brothers, Roger Dale Marlin and Wayne Marlin; sister, Linda Cartwright and niece, Kelly Marlin. He is survived by his nephews, Will (Nikki) Cartwright, Marshall (Lori) Marlin, Joey (Shawna) Marlin and Doug (Crystal) Marlin; niece, Nikki (Robert Keller) Marlin; great nieces & nephews, Kali Marlin, Jackson Marlin, Gracie Marlin, Dawson Cartwright, Ava Cartwright and Nolan Cartwright; beloved dog and best friend, Tito; and many other loving family members.
Celebration of Life service will be held 4:00PM Sunday, September 10, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
