Thomas Oliver Gilligan, only 72 years old, passed away unexpectedly on August 27th, 2023, at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. His family is devastated by his sudden death.
Tom is survived by his wife, Karen Gilligan, son, Brandon Gilligan, daughter, Michelle Prichard and son-in-law, Jared Prichard. He will forever be remembered by his siblings, Helen Nenadal, Theresa Mazone, and brothers-in-law, Gary Nenadal and Keith Mazone, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues, and every community in his outreach.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Helen Gilligan, as well as his younger brother, John Gilligan.
Born on January 3, 1951, at Saint Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, Tom grew up in Pasadena, California. After attending St. Francis High School, Tom studied at California State, Los Angeles, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.
Tom served in law enforcement with the City of Huntington Beach for 30 years - 8 years as a police officer in the K-9 Unit, and 22 years as a Robbery/Homicide detective. His love of people was evident in the dedication, care, and pride he took in his work. After retirement, Tom and Karen moved to Franklin, Tennessee, where he continued to be involved in the law enforcement community by sharing his years of knowledge and experience as Criminal Justice teacher at Remington College, as well as a contract Federal background investigator.
Tom loved spending time outdoors and being in nature. He got great joy from working in his yard, attending his granddaughters’ sporting events, and volunteering his time at both the Liberty United Methodist Church and Rotary Club of Franklin Noon. Simply put, from the beginning of his life, Tom worked hard for the good of others.
Tom was a kind, thoughtful soul, who will be greatly missed and remembered by the countless lives he touched. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to his three granddaughters, Avery, Brooklyn and Vayla. We will always love and miss you; until we can meet again.
Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM Friday, September 8, 2023 at Liberty United Methodist Church. 9587 Liberty Church Road Brentwood, Tennessee 37027.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289
