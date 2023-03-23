Thomas “Tommy” Wayne Mitchell age 51 of Nashville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023. He worked in Construction and he loved music, fishing and being on the water. He was a simple man with such a big heart.
Tommy was preceded in death by, mother, Catherine Louise Vaughn; brother, Michael D. Mitchell.
Tommy is survived by his children, Demi Reed and Brandon Seth Mitchell; grandchildren, Jayden, Christabell, K ’Lynn, and Marley Fowler; his best friend and uncle, Billy Gillespie; Along with many beloved aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.
