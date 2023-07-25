Timothy Keith Baxter, age 41 of Brentwood, TN passed away July 23, 2023. He was a 2000 graduate of David Lipscomb High School.
Keith was preceded in death by his grandparents, Myron & Lois Keith and James & Dorothy Baxter; brother, James Benton Baxter. He is survived by his parents, Tim & Karen Baxter of Brentwood, TN; brother, Rusty (Jenny) Baxter of Nashville, TN.
Funeral service will be held 6:00PM Friday, July 28, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Graveside service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. In memory of Keith, the family ask that you take the time to help someone in need.
