Tony D. Dias, age 61 of Winchester, TN was reunited with his son and parents in the early morning of July 31, 2023.
He worked for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years where he started many friendships. He was a wonderful husband, father, and pappy and always made sure his family knew that they were loved. After leaving postal service he enjoyed rides on the boat, taking long walks outside, feeding the ducks, and sitting on the porch waving at each person that passed by.
He is preceded in death by his son, Jamey Ray Dias and parents, Jimmy and Audean Dias. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rhonda Dias; daughter, Lauren Ashley (Stephen) Cook; grandchildren, Amiya, Eli, and Peyton Cook; sisters, Sherry (Larry) Barlow, Shirley Morris, and Mary (Kenney) Kesey; brother, Jimmy Neal Dias; mother and father-in-law, Butch and Sarah Nowlin and Margaret and Kenneth Ray Johnson; best friend, Scott Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2PM Wednesday, August 2, 2023 in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
