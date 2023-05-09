Tony Edward Bennett, age 55 of Lyles, TN passed away May 6, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Sam & Retha Bennett. He is preceded in death by his brother, Malcolm Bennett.
Tony is survived by his wife of 31 years, Tammy Bennett of Lyles, TN; son, Samuel Ray Bennett of Franklin, TN; daughter, Lindsey Brown (Jonathan Flatt) of Lyles, TN; brothers in-law, Mitchell (Dana) Hargrove of Lyles, TN, James “Tick” (Deana) Malone of Nunnelly, TN, Michael Malone of Franklin, TN and Eddie (Sherry) Brown of Bon Aqua, TN and many other loving family members as well as his beloved dog, Rowdy.
A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Saturday, May 13, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Tony Bennett Memorial Fund.
