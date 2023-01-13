William “Bill” Patrick Wagner, age 44 of Spring Hill, TN passed away January 10, 2023. Bill was born in Schenectady, New York to his parents Dennis and Patricia Wagner. He is preceded by his father, Dennis Wagner. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Dalessandro; sister, Melissa (Christoph) Belrose; grandmother, Anne Martinec; companion, Kim Pregnall; and numerous other family members. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00PM Monday, January 16, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
