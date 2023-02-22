William “Billy” Gillespie of Nashville, age 93 passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Bill was a proud veteran, retiring after 22 years as SMSgt in the U.S. Air Force. He later worked at Capitol Airways where he retired.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Garrett Gillespie; parents, William and Grace Sanders Gillespie; brothers, George Gillespie and Blythe Gillespie; and sister, Mary Gillespie Williams.
Bill is survived by his fiancée, June Bedwell and her children Anita Scarborough(David); son, Terry Bedwell and their children; Taylor Walker(Tyler),Wesley Vines.
Bill’s daughter, Grace Hagewood (John); grandchildren, David Hagewood, Christi Hagewood Rogers (Andrew), Jonathan Hagewood, Heather Hagewood Stewart (William); great grandchildren, Emma Kightlinger, Evan Kightlinger, Elise Rogers; Many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held 3:00 PM Friday February 24, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Dan Dozier will officiate. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.
