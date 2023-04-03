William Brett Speed October 1, 1953 - March 25, 2023 Bill grew up in White Plains, New York where he lettered in lacrosse at White Plains High School. He was active in the Boy Scouts and the Children of the American Revolution. He also had an MG B which he loved but which was totally unreliable. He said the fact that he spent as much time under the car as he spent in it went a long way to explaining why he stayed out of trouble as a teenager. He earned a Bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University School of Engineering. While there, he was a member of Sigma Chi. After college, he lived in Houston, TX and Orlando, FL before he finally settled in Franklin, TN.
Although he always “lived” in the United States, his work in airport construction management took him around the world. During his career, he spent anywhere from a few months to a few years in far away locales such as Saudi Arabia, Trinidad, Thailand, India, Oman and Japan. He kept in touch by sending photos while he was away; people he knew have gotten to see everything from Carnival in Trinidad to camels blocking the road in Oman. He also took time to find local treasures to bring back for himself and his friends. His home was decorated with rugs, pottery, prints and textiles from his adventures.
Bill died unexpectedly at his home. He is survived by his sister, Florence Speed, who is a long time resident of Franklin, TN. Final arrangements are private.
