Mr. William C. Wright, Jr., 77 of Chapel Hill, TN passed away August 9, 2023 at his residence. He was a native Salem, NJ and a son of the late William Chester Wright, Sr. and Rose Gerace Wright. William was a member of the Catholic faith and a retired business owner. He ran many businesses; a jewelry store, a restaurant, ice cream shop, and a restaurant/night club/beach bar in St. Pete’s Beach, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William Gerald Wright, granddaughter, Kimberly Jones, brother, Joseph Vicere, sisters, Elsie Gambino and Jean Tice.
He loved and enjoyed family first, golfing, football teams, especially the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tennessee Titans, NASCAR, good food, and visiting Gatlinburg.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Virginia Julia (Bishop) Wright of Chapel Hill, TN; children, Michael Wayne Wright of Seminole, FL, Jacqueline Warrington of Thompson Station, TN; son-in-law, Leonard Warrington of Thompson Station, TN; grandchildren, Carly Romano, James Dillon Jones, Will wright, Sierra Wright, Elsia Wright, Christian Wright, Cameron Wright, Joel Vasquez, and Trevor Warrington, great grandchildren, Scarlett Vasquez, Kenzley Mize, Olivia Mize, Cooper Jones, Anastasia Jones, Kaelyn Jones, Weston Jones, Everly Jones, sisters, Rose Ruby Hopkins of Appling, GA, Elaine (Richie) Raine of Pennsville, NJ and brother, Warren (Patricia) Wright of Cherry Hill, NJ.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Donations may be made to Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306.
