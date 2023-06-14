William Jennings Ray, Jr. “Jimmy”
“The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is thy faithfulness.” Lamentations 3:22-23
On the dawn of June 6, 2023, Jimmy passed away peacefully. Jimmy was born January 19, 1933. He was 90 years old.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life of 64 years Jean Gregory Ray and his parents William Jennings Ray and Claudia Groover Ray. He is survived by his children, Jan Blalock (Mike) and William Jennings Ray III, “Jay” (Lea). He was “Grampy” to his grandchildren, Megan (Sam) Dryden, Will (Chandler) Blalock and great grandchildren, Baker Dryden and Ruth Blalock. He is also survived by his sister, Anne Ray Franks. Jimmy will always be remembered for his love of family, his grit and determination, his contagious smile, his fun-loving ways and his kind and peaceful demeanor.
Celebration of Life services will be at 3:00PM Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00PM-3:00PM. A private graveside service will take place in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.